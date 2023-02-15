SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ocala man has died after he crashed his car into a tree early Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 72-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 326 Milepost around 5:55 a.m. when he lost control of his van.

After losing control of the van, he veered off the road and entered the outside shoulder, where he ultimately collided with a tree.

According to police, the 72-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear how the man lost control of his vehicle.