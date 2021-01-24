NYC teacher arrested after flying to Tampa to have sex with minor, deputies say

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old New York City teacher who allegedly traveled to Tampa to have sex with a minor he met online.

The sheriff’s office said Zeshaan Naqvi picked the victim up from a home in Tampa around 1 p.m. and drove the two back to his Country Inn & Suites hotel room on 915 South Falkenburg Road.

Deputies said the middle school history teacher engaged in sexual acts with the minor.

Naqvi was later arrested at the hotel, where he reportedly admitted to deputies that he knew the victim was underage.

“It never ceases to amaze us the lengths predators will go to, to get what they want,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “In this case, a middle school history teacher booked a ticket, boarded a plane, and traveled across the country to meet with a minor who he had been chatting with for about three months.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how it was tipped off to the illegal activity.