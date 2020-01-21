NWS issues freeze warning for Hernando County

HERNANDO CO. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Hernando County from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Jericho Road Ministries has a cold weather shelter available for those in need.
The men’s shelter is located at 1090 Mondon Hill Road in Brooksville. Their phone number is 352-799-2912 ext. 103.
The women’s shelter at 1163 Howell Avenue in Brooksville. They can be reached at 352-799-2912 ext. 109.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hillsborough School Board conducts final interviews for superintendent
- Burglar caught on camera robbing home for 12 hours, homeowner says
- Police: Mom confesses to killing her 3 young children
- WATCH LIVE: Opening statements set for ‘Witchcraft’ murder trial in Pensacola
- Hillary Clinton blasts Sanders, won’t commit to backing him as party nominee