NWS issues freeze warning for Hernando County

HERNANDO CO. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Hernando County from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Jericho Road Ministries has a cold weather shelter available for those in need.

The men’s shelter is located at 1090 Mondon Hill Road in Brooksville. Their phone number is 352-799-2912 ext. 103.

The women’s shelter at 1163 Howell Avenue in Brooksville. They can be reached at 352-799-2912 ext. 109.

