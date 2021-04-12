NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Tampa Bay after weekend storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in the Tampa Bay area following this weekend’s storms.

The first tornado was confirmed in Bradenton in Manatee County on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. and the second tornado was confirmed in Winter Haven in Polk County on Sunday at 12:18 p.m.

According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF-1 with an estimated peak wind of 95 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says the tornado was on the ground for half of a mile. One person was injured and about 20 homes suffered damage.

The second tornado was an EF-0 with peak winds of 65 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says the tornado was on the ground for one-and-a-half miles. NWS says thankfully no one suffered any injuries.