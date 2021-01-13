Nurse arrested for sexual assault of patient at Citrus County hospital, sheriff’s office says

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A registered nurse has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a patient at a Citrus County Hospital.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 6, deputies were contacted about an alleged sexual assault of a patient by a staff member at a local hospital.

The victim told the deputy who responded that on Jan. 5, a registered nurse entered her hospital room on several occasions and engaged in sexual activity with her.

The sheriff’s office identified the nurse as Hiram Bonilla, 57, of Tampa.

Detectives responded to the hospital and found evidence to support the victim’s claims.

They then located Bonilla at his home in Tampa, where he confirmed he had engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

After further interviews and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, a warrant was issued for Bonilla’s arrest on Jan. 11.

He was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on the Citrus County warrant on Tuesday.

He is currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Bonilla’s bond was set at $35,000.

“It is always our goal to find justice for victims, and the detectives of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit work with unflagging devotion to duty to bring closure to these victims,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

“The victim in this case placed her trust in the healthcare system. Bonilla not only violated that trust, but he took advantage of her in a time of need when he should have been providing care.”