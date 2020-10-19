Not all trick-or-treating canceled, Tampa Bay counties moving forward with Halloween

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many Tampa Bay counties are not canceling trick-or-treating this year, though many are offering alternative, socially distant activities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many counties and cities have told 8 On Your Side that they are not canceling trick-or-treating events, though are recommending parents and those celebrating follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC is labeling trick-or-treating this Halloween “high risk” and has issued new guidelines designed to help parents navigate holiday celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a running list, and we are working to verify with more locations moving forward:

Hillsborough County:

Both the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County representatives say they are encouraging parents and others to follow the CDC Halloween guidelines, but no restrictions are in place.

Pinellas County:

A representative for the City of St. Petersburg says the city is also not placing restrictions on trick-or-treating, but urging the following of CDC Halloween guidelines.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has also confirmed no trick-or-treating restrictions will be implemented through their office as well.

Pasco County:

The sheriff’s office told 8 On Your Side there are no county-wide restrictions in place for trick-or-treating, but they are participating in a socially distanced trunk-or-treat event.

Pasco County is working to get 8 On Your Side more information regarding county events.

Polk County:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is not placing restrictions on trick-or-treating.

The sheriff’s office is not holding its annual Haunted Jail Tour benefiting Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. this year.

Manatee County:

Manatee County will also not have any county-wide trick-or-treating restrictions, though following CDC Halloween guidelines are encouraged.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirms it will also not be placing restrictions on Halloween, though patrol deputies will be working their zones to keep an eye on trick-or-treaters and assist with any other issues that may arise.

Sarasota County:

No restrictions on Halloween events are in place in Sarasota via the sheriff’s office, and the SO has a drive-thru event trick-or-treat event planned for Oct. 30.

Citrus County:

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is not placing restrictions on trick-or-treating and deferring to the Board of County Commission and Health Department for decisions. The sheriff’s office is recommending all residents of the county to follow the CDC’s Halloween guidelines.

8 On Your Side has reached out to more counties and cities throughout the Tampa Bay area and are awaiting responses. This article will be updated, so check back soon!

Does your family have unique plans to celebrate Halloween this year? Send your story and photos to 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth at druth@wfla.com or online@wfla.com!