North Port girl reflects on ‘America’s Got Talent’ run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Emanne Beasha stopped by News Channel 8 on Monday to reflect on her remarkable run on America’s Got Talent.

The 11-year-old from North Port stunned judges with her operatic voice, singing “Nessun Dorma.” Simon Cowell called her first performance “absolutely fantastic.”

Beasha received the golden buzzer for her performance of the opera-style song “Caruso,” and eventually advanced to the finals in the Judges’ Choice before finishing in the top 10.

