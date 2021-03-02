No vaccine reservation? Tampa’s new FEMA site will allow walk-ups

TAMPA (WFLA) — A FEMA site leader at the federally-run vaccine location at the Tampa Greyhound Track said they will allow walk-ups without reservations starting Thursday.

The new vaccine site will be one of four federally-run COVID-19 vaccine sites opening across Florida. All four will open Wednesday and operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can preregister at myvaccine.fl.gov, or you can call the number designated for your county.

Starting Thursday, an additional line will be created for walk ups to accommodate those who aren’t able to make a reservation online or over the phone.

“So you have lines for people with reservations and then a line for people who are walk-ins,” FEMA site leader Holly Hollingsworth said.

“We’re making sure that everyone who is in line understands there’s a line for people with reservations and then a line for those who will have to wait their turn.”