TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many parents are bracing for what could be a rough start to the new school year when it comes to transportation.

Hillsborough and Pinellas County schools are back in session next week. However, school officials have already sent warnings about long delays at the bus stop, and some routes could be cut.

Several parents have reached out to 8 On Your Side, including a mother who got a notice from the Hillsborough County School that school bus delays could be one to two hours.

Another family in Pinellas County is dealing with fewer bus stops, so getting her kids to the 5 a.m. bus means waking up earlier.

“I have no idea how my kids are going to get to school or home from school,” said Lindsay Franczyk. She has a junior and senior returning to their magnet school in Pinellas County.

They rely on the school bus each day.

“For three years, my kid’s bus stop accommodated us,” Franczyk said.

However, a few days ago, Franczyk learned their bus stop was one of the magnet school routes that were eliminated for efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Hillsborough County School District is starting to warn parents about significant school bus delays expected during the first few weeks of school.

Over the last three months, the district has reported a shortage of 100 bus drivers.

The Hillsborough County School District will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday to address questions from families.