No-cost, at-home COVID vaccination available to Hillsborough, Pinellas residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties now have the option to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the comfort of their own home at no cost.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, residents can utilize DeliveRxd Pharmacy.

“Some people may rather get vaccinated at home, so we will be there for them,” said William Parker, the president and founder of DeliveRxd Pharmacy. “This is especially a great option for eligible children or those who do not like doctor offices.”

County officials say those who would like to use this service do not have to be homebound or bedridden.

If you would like to be vaccinated at home, please call 813-932-6266.

