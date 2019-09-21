No bond for 2 suspects arrested in Bradenton smoke shop homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Two suspects arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a Bradenton business man are being held on no bond.

Nineteen-year-old James Brewer and 21-year-old Michael Hepner are charged with second degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Mohammad Hamed.

Both Brewer and Hepner did not appear before a Manatee County Judge Saturday morning for their first appearance.

Manatee County deputies say late Tuesday night, Hamed was working at Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop in Bradenton when Hepner drove up in a silver car. Investigators say Brewer created a distraction as Amado Zeppi and a fourth man robbed the store.

Detectives say Zeppi used an SKS rifle and bayonet and shot Hamed.

Now deputies are looking for the fourth suspect in this case.

“They are relieved somewhat. Justice is getting served,” said Hatim Fariz, Director of Islamic Community of Tampa.

The judge asked that the suspects not have any contact with the victims, witnesses, or co-defendants.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

