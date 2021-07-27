Nikki Fried vows to fill ‘void’ on Covid information in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — As Covid-19 cases rise across Florida, politicians are reigniting debates over how to handle the dangerous surge.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held a press conference Wednesday morning, vowing that her department would update the public with Covid-19 data in what she called a “COVID information-sharing void.”

“The people of Florida need and deserve access to regular, timely updates as it relates to the ongoing pandemic,” Fried said. “Not secret meetings or sporadic information sharing.”

That ‘secret meeting’ refers to a private roundtable held by the governor on Tuesday, where several doctors spoke out against students wearing masks in schools.

“I don’t think the delta variant changes the calculus or the evidence in any fundamental way, governor,” said Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University. “It’s still the same: on net, I don’t think it’s a good idea to mask children.”

The governor’s office did not notify the public about the roundtable, so Floridians were not able to attend, and media were unable to cover it.

One of the other so-called ‘experts’ on the panel, Los Angeles psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald, said “masking children is child abuse.” Earlier this year, Dr. McDonald called people who wear masks a slur on Twitter.

The CDC issued updated guidance this week recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors, including “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

The other major Democratic candidate for governor, Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg, told 8 On Your Side “the more attention brought to the escalating wave of cases brought by the Delta variant, the better. We are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it is our responsibility and duty to encourage our fellow Floridians to get vaccinated before this virus spreads out of control.”

DeSantis again repeated in Tuesday’s roundtable that legislators would return to thwart any mask mandates.

“I know our legislature feels strongly about it, such that if you started to see a push from the feds or some of these local school districts, I know they’re interested in coming in even in a special session to be able to provide protections for parents and kids who just want to breathe freely and don’t want to be suffering under these masks during the school year,” DeSantis said.