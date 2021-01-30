NFL Super Bowl experience draws thousands Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the kickoff to Super Bowl LV eight days away, the NFL has already kicked off a week long celebration leading up to the Bucs return to the big game.

Saturday was day two of the Super Bowl Experience.

Registration for the seven-day Super Bowl Experience at Tampa’s Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park reached full capacity Wednesday.

The NFL sent a notice out around 1:30 p.m. saying all available time slots for the interactive NFL theme park filled up on their NFL OnePass app. The league set the app up this year to ensure crowd size meets COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Super Bowl Experience will be set up at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Friday, Jan. 29 and run through Sunday, Jan. 31. It will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 6.

Curtis Hixon Park will remain open at an undisclosed capacity throughout the dates the experience is open.

On Thursday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order mandating masks in high-traffic outdoor areas during the Super Bowl LV festivities, which will include the Super Bowl Experience across all three parks.

Thousands of people are expected to hit Tampa’s riverfront parks this weekend and next week.

Dan Kennedy was born and raised in Tampa, and said the Bucs playing in the Super Bowl is like a dream come true.

“Last time Bucs won the Super Bowl I was in 5th grade,” Kennedy said. “It’s been incredible to see what they’ve done in a year that’s been unprecedented with COVID-19.”

The NFL is limiting capacity at these events because of the pandemic. Hand sanitizer is everywhere you turn.

The NFL also partnered with state and local officials, as well as the CDC to develop new COVID- 19 protocols, which Kennedy said makes the experience more comfortable.

“Protocols are good, everyone is having a good time, I feel safe but it’s fun, it’s nice to do this with what’s been going on with the world,” he said.