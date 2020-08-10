News Channel 8 unveils new state-of-the-art studio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From the banks of the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa, our WFLA News Center has one of the best views in the Tampa Bay area. And now, for the first time, we’re bringing that incredible vantage point inside our studio.

Our brand new state-of-the-art news studio brings you, the viewer, interactive access unlike anything else in the market.

“You see all those monitors and you go – those are monitors? But they come together and create this beautiful vision of what Tampa Bay looks like on any given time,” anchor Keith Cate said. “I think it gives us a good backdrop that viewers can look and say yeah, this looks like our Tampa Bay.”

For months, our crews have been hard at work converting our nearly 5,000 square feet studio into a high-tech, 360-degree theater where our news, sports and weather experts can bring you the best television in Tampa Bay.

“This will be a showcase. This will be a display like none other, and we’re so happy to bring it to the residents of Tampa,” General Manager Mark Higgins said.

Higgins has been clear to the team from the beginning that delivering a payoff to the viewers is our top priority.

“We have a responsibility to our community to bring the very best, not just in terms of journalism and talent, but in the way we present the product itself,” he said. “So again, I’m so excited.”

It’s no easy task to build a new set, transform a studio and train with all the bells and whistles – especially during a pandemic. But our team has been on a mission. And while we still have to remain socially distant for now, we have some pretty cool new tools to help bring you the best newscasts in Tampa Bay.

We will debut our new set on Monday evening during News Channel 8 First at 4 p.m. WFLA Now anchor JB Biunno will be providing a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the new studio at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook.

