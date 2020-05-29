News Channel 8 reporter frustratingly tries to complete plain-white puzzle during quarantine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Everyone kept saying to buy a puzzle for the quarantine, but no one said what to do if only the expert-level selections were left.
After multiple unsuccessful trips to local superstores, it became apparent that the best chance to finally secure a jigsaw would be online. However, that’s when being limited to just a picture can hoodwink you: Daytime’s Danny New ordered a set that arrived with about 50 percent plain-white pieces.
The segment in the video player above chronicles two-weeks of frustratingly trying to line-up a monolithic catalogue of eggshell-colored cutouts – a feeling that many are similarly facing with their limited options for entertainment right now.
