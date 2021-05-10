News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show returns to Raymond James Stadium this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers! The Outdoors Expo and Boat Show is back, outdoors and social distancing friendly at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring the 30th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show back to Raymond James Stadium. The show will span over three days, with Friday admission free to all and raffle giveaways all weekend!

The family-friendly event will feature the Buccaneers street team, kid’s activities on the field and access to the stadium’s pirate ship. The team’s cheerleaders, alumni and Captain Fear will make appearances throughout the weekend, as well as News Channel 8’s beloved anchors.

With nearly 150,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space, the Expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more. Check out high-end luxury vessels, hunting and sportfishing boats, pontoon, family, and speed boats, showcased by over 20 manufacturers and dealers.

Guests can take advantage of daily seminars on everything from fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, kayaking and more where they can learn the latest tips, tricks strategies and advice from the industry’s most renowned professionals. You can also check out the 10,000-gallon Bass Tub tank with seminars hosted by Bass Pro Sam Hamakool.

The 30th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show takes place:

Friday, May 14: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 15: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the expo is $5 per person Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under, parking and Friday admissions are free.

Tickets are available online.