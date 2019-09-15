New YMCA fitness program helping prevent falls in older adults

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – No matter your age or abilities, you can get moving at the YMCA.

A new fitness program at YMCAs all around the Tampa Bay area was specifically designed to prevent a devastating fall.

EnhanceFitness helps older adults build strength and become more active, energized and empowered for independent living.

The program includes cardiovascular exercises, strength training, stretching and balance work.

The national physical activity program is deemed particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

The YMCA partners with BayCare Health System to help refer patients who are at risk for falls into the program.

Anyone can attend the 16-week evidence-based program even if you’re not a Y member.

EnhanceFitness participants meet three times a week on non-consecutive days for an hour. The classes are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

EnhanceFitness is now available at more than 20 locations across Tampa Bay.

CLICK HERE to learn more about EnhanceFitness at the YMCA.