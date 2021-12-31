New year celebrations, Outback Bowl fun to take over Tampa this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is gearing up for the new year with lots of fun events to celebrate the start of 2022, the Outback Bowl and more.

From fireworks along Clearwater Beach, to a crafty affair at the Tarpon Springs sponge docks, there is a lot to do this weekend.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions will be in town before facing off at Raymond James Stadium.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Armature Works will host its fourth annual celebration to ring in the new year beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Festivities will kick off with live music and the event is free and open to the public, with VIP tickets available. Satellite bars will be on hand in addition to the 18 food and drink options within Armature Works. Outside food and beverages are not permitted at this event.

Location: 429 Poinsettia Ave, Clearwater

Clearwater Beach’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular is back this year. The fireworks will take place on north Sand Key Park, though the park itself will be closed to the public.

The event’s website says the best viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach, though the fireworks can be seen from anywhere along the beach.

Location: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

The festival will feature more than 90 of the country’s top artists and crafters on Saturday and Sunday at the sponge dock from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The website for the festival says that there is something to please everyone, from “jewelry to ceramics to plants to photography to paintings and homemade soap.”

Location: 7th Avenue, Tampa

The free parade in Ybor City will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday and will feature floats and about 15 marching bands from across the country.

The teams’ marching band and cheerleaders will be on hand to lead fans in a pep rally.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy

The New Year’s Day tradition returns to Raymond James Stadium and tickets for $80 in the upper bowl of the stadium are still available.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in Tampa beginning at noon.

Location: 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto

Paranormal Cirque is premiering its new show in Palmetto on Friday. The show is described as a mix between circus, theatre and cabaret.

“Under this Clown Castle, the black and red big top tent, Acrobats of the Air, Illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that make one think of a ‘normal’ Circus but that of normal has very little!” the Paranormal Cirque website reads.

Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult and photo ID is required.

Location: 4399 Winter Lake Rd, Lakeland

Spend your New Year’s Day in Nature at Circle B Bar Reserve with the “Here’s to Your Health” hike.

The roughly two and a half mile hike begins at Polk’s Nature Discovery Center. Polk County Parks & Natural Resources staff and volunteers can be found along the trails to talk to guests about the reserve’s wildlife and restoration. Visitors will also hike along the shoreline of Lake Hancock on the Alligator Alley trail.

Location: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa

Those looking to chill out after the busy holiday season can take a yoga class at Julian B Lane Park Sunday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The class is put on by Robin LC Yoga, Essential You Yoga and Tampa Parks & Recreation. All levels are welcome and there is a $10 suggested donation.