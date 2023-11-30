TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in three Tampa Bay area counties will be limited to watering their lawns once per week starting Friday.

Earlier this month, the Southwest Florida Water Management District declared a water shortage, affecting all Tampa Bay area counties and portions of southwest Florida.

Residents in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties will be under water restrictions because Tampa Bay Water was unable to completely refill the 15-billion-gallon C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir this summer due to the lower-than-normal rainfall.

Officials said residents will be able to water their lawns on the following days if their address ends in …

0 or 1, water only on Monday

2 or 3, water only on Tuesday

4 or 5, water only on Wednesday

6 or 7, water only on Thursday

8 or 9*, water only on Friday (includes locations without a discernible address)

For more information about the water restrictions, visit the district’s website.