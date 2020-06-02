New video shows man set fire to Tampa Champs store, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is attempting to identify a man seen on video setting fire to the Champs Sports store during Sunday night’s “civil unrest.”

Police said a total of five businesses were set on fire in riots that night. The fire set to Champs reportedly caused “thousands” of dollars in damage.

The police department arrested 41 individuals Sunday night and Saturday morning but are now seeking an individual that may have played a large role in burning down the Champs Sports store.

If you have any information that could help police identify the pictured suspect, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

