New USF College of Medicine opens Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a new era in medicine and for downtown Tampa.

On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration kicked off the opening of the new USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute.

The 13-story building is located on Channelside Drive, near Amalie Arena, and changes the landscape of the city, along with other restaurants and hotels in the works.

According to the University, up to 1,800 students, faculty, and researchers will use the building.

Classes for medical students start Monday, Jan. 13. Students will be part of a newer style of teaching, described as an active learning approach. This means less instruction through traditional lectures, and instead more hands-on classroom experience.

“Active learning requires small groups. It’s much more labor-intensive for my teaching standpoint. It’s actually harder from a learning standpoint too. But you learn much more and you retain that much better. And you’re much better to use that information clinically when you’re taking care of patients. That’s what this whole building is about,” said USF Senior Vice President and Dean, Dr. Charles Lockwood.

The Heart Institute researchers will begin to move to the building in February, followed by the PA program in May 2021, and the Taneja College of Pharmacy is set to begin classes in fall 2020.

The facility is close to Tampa General Hospital, and will also be a space for collaborative efforts focused on cardiology, urgent care, imaging and executive wellness, according to a release.

“The resources that we’re applying to their training are second to none, the facility is second to none, and it’s designed around their education,” said Dr. Lockwood.

