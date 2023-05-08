TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We have some good news for Trader Joe’s fans in Tampa Bay.

The popular grocery store chain is opening another location in the area, it confirmed on its website.

The new store will be located in Lakewood Ranch near Sarasota, at 8473 Cooper Creek Blvd. in University Park.

An opening date has yet to be announced.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Sarasota, FL. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program,” the company said on its website. “Our Crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2023.”

Trader Joe’s currently has three other stores in the Tampa Bay area—in Tampa, St. Petersburg and another one in Sarasota.