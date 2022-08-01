TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Flatwoods Marathon on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will have a sale on gasoline on Monday afternoon.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., drivers can purchase regular gas for $2.38 per gallon. Americans For Prosperity, a libertarian conservative group, is sponsoring the event, which will last an hour.

The gas station is located at 17519 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The group says it’s goal it’s goal is to show people how much the price of gas “should be.” AFP blames the Biden administration for skyrocketing gasoline costs, saying it’s due to their spending policies and regulations.

According to The Auto Club Group (AAA), Florida’s average cost of gas has dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June.

The auto group says the most important driver of gas prices is crude oil. Experts say gas prices have also risen significantly due to COVID-19 and other market factors.