New study released highlights views on race relations in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanks to a recent survey, we now have a clearer picture of how people view race relations in Tampa Bay.

While it’s better than views of the country overall, there are still areas of concern.

The information came from a scientific poll conducted by Tampa Bay Partnership along with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, United Way Suncoast, and the USF Muma College of Business.

According to Downs & St. Germain Research, the data was collected via online surveys with 450 residents of Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5.

The study shows that although people in Tampa Bay have a more positive view of race relations here, there are significant divides between the views and experiences of Black and white residents when it comes to specific issues of race, racism, and racial equity.

“We really came to understand that while we’re one community, there are two separate experiences for Black and white residents of the Tampa Bay region,” said Dave Sobush of Tampa Bay Partnership.

