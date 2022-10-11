TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared some exciting news for theme park enthusiasts Tuesday.

The amusement park announced plans to open a new swing ride in spring 2023, but an official date has not been announced.

The ride, dubbed the Serengeti Flyer, is “the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind,” according to the park.

Guests will be seated back-to-back in two gondolas that hold 40 people. The swing will take riders up 135 feet, and reach speeds of 68 mph.

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award Winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”

The park says its annual pass members can be among the first to experience the ride when it opens next year.

Those who wish to purchase an annual pass can learn more on the Busch Gardens website.