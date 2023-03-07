TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8-year-old has gone viral after she performed by herself during a cheer competition in Tampa.

Peyton Thorsby of New Port Richey ended up doing the routine alone when her teammates were not able to make it to the Florida State Fairgrounds in December.

“I was so shocked I got out there and I actually did it,” Krakens Cheerleader Peyton Thorsby said.

Peyton’s mother said the coaches did have an option of forfeiting but instead of dropping out, her daughter wanted to go for it.

“When she was done, there was a smile from ear to ear. She said, ‘Mommy I can’t believe I did it, I can’t believe I did it,'” Nichole Thorsby said.

Peyton went against a few other teams and ended up winning first place.

Her mother said one of her teammates arrived later on and Peyton pulled her aside to take a picture with her and the trophy.

“All I could say was thank you, Jesus. Thank you so much,” Peyton said.