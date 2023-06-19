ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Woodson African American Museum of Florida unveiled a reimagined mural during their Juneteenth ceremony in St. Petersburg on Monday.

The mural was redesigned in the original location of the museum’s “Black Lives Matter” mural.

“This year our messaging has changed because of the suppression of Black history, so with that we decided to create a new mural,” Woodson Museum Executive Director Terri Lipsey Scott said.

The new design displays the words “Black History Matters” and every letter was painted by a different artist.

“Me being 25, I see it a lot differently than maybe my grandmother would, but it’s beautiful. I think it’s great I was able to be a part of this,” mural artist Raheem Fitzgerald said.

The Wooden Museum’s Juneteenth Celebration also included spoken word, live music and a dance performance.

If you are interested in checking out the new mural, it is located in front of the Woodson Museum.

The inside of the Woodson Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Check out their website for more information.