LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A new Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is offering free pizza for a year to a limited number of guests for its grand opening on Monday.

In a release, Blaze Pizza said its fourth location was located at 18701 State Road 54 in Lutz, where the Shoppes at Sunlake Centre is located.

The first 50 guests in line will get free pizza for a year.

The following day, guests will also be able to get a free 11-inch pizza for anyone who comes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. and downloads the Blaze Pizza app.

(Photo provided by Blaze Pizza)

Blaze said the restaurant’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., although it will be closing early for free pizza day.

According to Millennial Restaurant Group, this is their 17th restaurant in Florida and the 27th for the franchise group as a whole.