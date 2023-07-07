TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s controversy at New College of Florida in Sarasota. The school’s DeSantis-picked board of trustees want $2 million to set up a “Freedom institute.”

The board members say the Freedom institute is a way to combat cancel culture. But critics of the governor call it a big waste of taxpayer money.

In January, there were protests at New College after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new conservative members to the Board of Trustees.

Now, the DeSantis-picked board wants lawmakers to approve $2 million in funding.

According to a memo, they’ll hire eight people to set up the Freedom Institute, which will offer courses and hold events across Florida to promote tolerance of opposing views.

It’s a problem, according to Trustee Chris Rufo, who spoke with 8 On Your Side soon after his appointment.

“People of all racial backgrounds, people of different sexual orientations, my promise is that you’re going to be treated with equal dignity. Your individual rights will be protected,” Rufo said.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat, doesn’t support the idea.

“It’s fiscally irresponsible and it feeds into the culture wars,” said Eskamani.

Eskamani says it’s nothing more than a waste of tax dollars, as is, in her view, the potential salary and benefits, for the school’s incoming president.

Trustees just approved a total compensation range up to $1.5 million.

“Salaries should reflect the size of the institution,” said Eskamani. “I do think that Richard Corcoran, as someone who has done favors for the governor, will maintain his position as president.”

The school’s interim president is former House Speaker Richard Corcoran. Later this summer, we’ll find out if he stays on the job. If he does, according to the NCF memo, he could get $500,000 more than USF’s president, whose total compensation is about $1,057,969 when USF has 50 times more students.

Here’s the salary of some other presidents:

UF

Ben Sasse

Total Compensation: $1,361,051

FSU

Richard McCullough

Total Compensation: $811,459

FPOLY

Dr. Randy Avent

Total Compensation: $657,521

Lawmakers will approve or deny NCF’s funds request for the Freedom Institute during the 2024 legislative session.

