New airline, nonstop service coming to Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will soon begin service out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), including nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut.

The airline said one-way fares between SRQ and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) start at $49 and will begin on Jan. 13, 2022.

The flight will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Departing flights from Sarasota-Bradenton Tuesdays: Flight 306 departs SRQ at 5:50 p.m., arriving HVN at 8:40 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays: Flight 306 departs SRQ at 7:45 p.m., arriving HVN at 10:35 p.m.

Returning flights to Sarasota-Bradenton Tuesdays: Flight 305 departs HVN at 2 p.m., arriving SRQ at 5:10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays: Flight 305 departs HVN at 3:55 p.m., arriving SRQ at 7:05 p.m.



With the addition of Sarasota-Bradenton, Avelo will now serve six destinations in Florida. SRQ joins Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa.

“We are thrilled that Avelo Airlines has chosen Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to be part of their air service network. With low fares and convenient nonstop service, passengers will have an affordable connection between two high-demand destinations,” said SRQ’s President and CEO Rick Piccolo. “We look forward to welcoming Avelo Airlines to SRQ and we’re confident their service will be a great success and expand in the future.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Avelo Airlines website.