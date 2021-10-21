New airline, nonstop service coming to Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will soon begin service out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), including nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut.

The airline said one-way fares between SRQ and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) start at $49 and will begin on Jan. 13, 2022.

The flight will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

  • Departing flights from Sarasota-Bradenton
    • Tuesdays: Flight 306 departs SRQ at 5:50 p.m., arriving HVN at 8:40 p.m.
    • Thursdays and Sundays: Flight 306 departs SRQ at 7:45 p.m., arriving HVN at 10:35 p.m.
  • Returning flights to Sarasota-Bradenton
    • Tuesdays: Flight 305 departs HVN at 2 p.m., arriving SRQ at 5:10 p.m.
    • Thursdays and Sundays: Flight 305 departs HVN at 3:55 p.m., arriving SRQ at 7:05 p.m.

With the addition of Sarasota-Bradenton, Avelo will now serve six destinations in Florida. SRQ joins Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa.

“We are thrilled that Avelo Airlines has chosen Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to be part of their air service network. With low fares and convenient nonstop service, passengers will have an affordable connection between two high-demand destinations,” said SRQ’s President and CEO Rick Piccolo. “We look forward to welcoming Avelo Airlines to SRQ and we’re confident their service will be a great success and expand in the future.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Avelo Airlines website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss