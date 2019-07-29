Nestle Toll House celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dessert lovers get ready because Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip is baking up something sweet for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

On Aug. 2, dessert lovers can indulge in a $2 customizable ice cream sandwiches. Customers can choose two freshly baked cookies from a variety of options. Then, they can pick the Edy’s Ice Cream flavor of their choice to sandwich between the delicious cookies.

This sweet treat is only available on National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, so be sure to locate your nearest Nestle Toll House Café By Chip location.

To help find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com.