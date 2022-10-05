Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.

Mayor Jane Castor will share more details about the application process at a 10 a.m. press conference at the Housing and Community Development Office on Wednesday.

The Rental and Move-in Assistance Program (RMAP) provides residents with money for security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and/or an ongoing monthly rental subsidy, according to the city’s website.

To get more information and find out if you are eligible, visit the city’s website.