Need more likes? Tampa’s first ‘selfie studio’ opens in Ybor City

TAMPA (WFLA) — A ‘museum of the 21st century’ of sorts has opened in Ybor City. It’s unlike any other, however, in that the goal of the artwork is to help visitors capture the perfect selfie.

Deemed Tampa’s first selfie studio, The Snap House features a one-hour family-oriented photo experience where guests can pose in front of artwork and designs of local artists.

“The Snap House is a self-portrait inspired studio consisting of 23 styled scenes or backgrounds, each uniquely decorated to cover the full-spectrum of your social media mood,” the company says. “Designs range from chic, to whimsical, to inspirational, to colorful and edgy street art — all of which are sure to help you gain views and likes across all of the social media platforms.”

Designs in the various booths are scheduled to change several times throughout the year.

