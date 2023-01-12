TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Do you need federal disaster assistance after Hurricane Ian? Thursday, Jan. 12 is the last day you can apply.

To date, more than 300,000 Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian have received some type of federal assistance from FEMA.

Not only does the assistance help you repair your home, it also covers rent and vehicle repairs.

Funds are also available for medical, dental and childcare needs. You can also be reimbursed for hotel stays, hiring moving companies or using storage facilities.

Before you submit your application, be sure to double check the form. Your application could be denied due to something as simple as a typo.

Here’s how you can apply: