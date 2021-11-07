Need a stress reliever? SPCA Florida brings back ‘Doggie Date’ program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Need a partner to go shopping with you? How about a companion for a lunch date? If so, SPCA Florida has the perfect little addition for you through one of its programs.

The “Doggie Date” program has returned, which allows residents to take dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages out for a date free of charge.

SPCA Florida said this program allows dogs to interact with faces and spaces outside of their adoption centers, giving them exposure to potential adopters.

Those who cannot foster or adopt an animal have the opportunity to interact with a dog and plan an adventure for their “rented” friend.

Dogs are pre-selected by kennel staff, which can be found in the dog’s bio indicating if they are available for the Doggie Date program.

Participants can enjoy a three- to four-hour outing and drop-off times vary.

Doggie Dates are only available to dogs 40 pounds or more.

To view available dogs for the Doggie Date Program, please visit www.spcaflorida.org/doggiedate.