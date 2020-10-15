Need a job? Home Depot plans to hire 367 workers in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Home Depot has announced plans to hire 367 new workers for its stores in the Tampa area.

The home improvement retailer is seeking new associates to work in customer service and freight/receiving positions, and workers to fill online and curbside orders.

Workers must follow a number of new safety measures that were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This includes wearing face coverings and promoting social distancing,

The company will provide on-the-job training for new associates.

Interested candidates can apply online at careers.homedepot.com/hiring.

LATEST STORIES: