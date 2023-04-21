TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man turned himself into Hillsborough County authorities after a 48-hour search following a shooting incident in Gaston County, North Carolina, which is just outside of Charlotte.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, made a first appearance in front of a Hillsborough County judge Friday morning. Singletary appeared in a green vest that is often used when inmates indicate they may harm themselves.

Singletary only spoke one word when a judge asked him if he would sign a document that allows him to be extradited to North Carolina. Singletary’s reply was, “indeed.”

Gaston County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside of his home.

Family members say Singletary became enraged when a child’s basketball rolled into his yard.

He is accused of shooting Jamie White, his 6-year-old daughter, Kinsley, and the child’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand. Gaston County police say he also shot at another man but missed.

As a result, he’s facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.

White was the most seriously injured in the incident. A news release from Gaston Police says he is in serious condition. His daughter suffered shrapnel wounds to her face.

Singletary will now be transported back to North Carolina to face the charges. It is unclear why he drove to the Tampa are to surrender to authorities.