National Voter Registration Day: Local events getting people to the polls

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a holiday that has been celebrated since 2012.

The holiday falls on the fourth Tuesday in September every year, and 13 days before the deadline to register to vote on October 5, for the General Election.

According to organizers, the goal of National Voter Registration Day is to give everyone an opportunity to vote, since every year millions of Americans miss the deadline to register.

Organizers say 473,725 citizens registered to vote on the holiday in 2019.

Local registration drives are being held around Tampa Bay, including one at James B. Sanderlin Neighborhood Family Center, 2335 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg.

“For some reason they may have never registered to vote. Maybe they just turned 18. But whatever that barrier is, whether it’s a lack of technology, if it’s needing assistance printing a paper packet, we just want to break down those barriers and give everyone the right to vote,” said Dr. Celeste Thomas, the Executive Director of the James B. Sanderlin Neighborhood Family Center.

Organizers from HeadCount will be at the center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to help people register to vote, as well as answer any questions they may have about casting their ballot.

“It isn’t just the voter registration. It’s making sure their address is correct, updating their address and very importantly right now, some folks making sure their signature matches, and just making sure they’re comfortable voting by mail,” said Joe Guido, the local organizer at HeadCount.

