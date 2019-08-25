Live Now
National Park Service honors 103rd anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s National Park Service Founder’s Day! It also marks the 103rd anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service.

President Woodrow Wilson authorized the service on Aug. 25, 1916.

To mark the anniversary today, all National Parks are free.

The day honors the National Park System’s preservation and conservation efforts.

The service, which is part of the interior department, started with 35 parks and monuments. The service now overseas 400 sites across all 50 states, US territories and Washington DC. They add up to 84 million acres.

You can post pictures of your visit to a National Park to the social media hashtag “NPSFoundersDay.”

