National Coffee Day deals around Tampa Bay

Don't feel bad about enjoying that second or third cup of coffee this Sunday, just say you're celebrating an unofficial national holiday.

September 29 is National Coffee Day.

Coffee was first cultivated and brewed in what is now Ehiopia. The earliest references to a coffee-like drink are found in Arabic scientific documents dating back to around 900 A.D.

Yemeni monks brought the drink to the Middle East and then Europe.

Traditionally, coffee seeds were roasted then brewed to drink, which is pretty much how we prepare it today.

How local shops are celebrating:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy one hot coffee at a participating Dunkin’ location and get a hot coffee free.

Flying J: Guests can grab a free cup of any hot or cold coffee through the Pilot Flying J app all day Sunday.

Fair Trade Coffee: Visit their Dunedin or Clearwater coffee bars for a cup of free organic and fair trade coffee with a purchase.

Kahwa Coffee Cafe: 100% of Sunday’s proceeds from every coffee and tea drink sold at each Kahwa cafe location will be donated to one of three partner charities: Blessings in a Backpack (Pinellas), Where Love Grows (Hillsborough), and All Faiths Food Bank (Sarasota).

