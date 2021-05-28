National Burger Day: Freebies, deals to celebrate in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for Friday night dinner plans, keep in mind it’s National Burger Day!

Whether you’re looking to fire up the grill yourself or pick up some food on the way home, there are several freebies and deals to take advantage of to celebrate the delicious day.

Burger King

The fast food restaurant is offering a buy one, get one for $1 deal on some entrees, including the Whopper.

McDonald’s

This one isn’t technically a deal for National Burger Day – but who doesn’t love having fries with their burger? McDonald’s is offering free medium fries every Friday through June 27 to anyone who makes a minimum $1 purchase using mobile order and pay in the fast food chain’s app.

Smashburger

In honor of National Burger Day, Smashburger is offering its $5 double classic smash all day on Friday at participating locations.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has two offers available for burger lovers. The first is a buy one, get one for $1 deal on premium hamburgers like the pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger

The second is a free soft drink for anyone who tries its new bourbon bacon cheeseburger.

Both offers are only available at participating locations and can only be redeemed through the Wendy’s app.