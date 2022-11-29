TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The giant pink flamingo in the middle of Tampa International Airport needs a new name, and the airport wants the public to choose it.

The colorful 21-foot sculpture, created by artist Matthew Mazzotta, stoops down on the airport’s Main Terminal, and has become somewhat of a meeting point for travelers.

The piece was originally called “HOME,” but Mazzotta and TPA both think it could use a new name.

The airport is holding a naming contest online at www.NameTheFlamingo.com. People can submit names through Dec. 6, with one entry allowed per person. They’ll be asked to explain why they chose the name they submitted.

The airport will then pick its three favorite names. Then the public can vote for the winner on Dec. 12 on www.NameTheFlamingo.com.

The winning name will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16 on the airport’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

So, what’s in it for the winner? Some stellar prizes, including:

4 nonstop, roundtrip tickets for themselves and 3 companions on Silver Airways

A VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, including 4 single-day admission tickets, 4 All Day-Dining passes, 4 Quick Queue Unlimited passes, and preferred parking

A chance to bask in the limelight at a reveal event for the new name in TPA’s Main Terminal

You can find more contest details and the main entry form at www.NameTheFlamingo.com