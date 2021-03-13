Name of fallen officer added to Tampa Police Department’s helicopter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Continuing a tradition at the Tampa Police Department, the name of fallen Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen has been added to the TPD helicopter in honor of his sacrifice to the community.

MPO Madsen’s name joins a list of 32 fallen officers in the agency’s history who have died in the line of duty.

This addition was made just a few days before the officer’s funeral.

TPD said Madsen’s funeral will take place Tuesday at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

The public can leave condolence messages, find additional information on memorial events and funeral arrangements, and make donations to the Madsen family by going to TPD’s website.