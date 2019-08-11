Live Now
My Little Pony Live at Straz Center in May 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – My Little Pony Live is making its way to Tampa Bay in 2020.

The dazzling stage musical will feature Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, Rarity, Applejack and every pony’s favorite dragon, Spike.

The show will take place on May 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for Performing Arts.

Tickets are now on sale and are available online, by phone and in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office. Ticket prices range from $28.75 to $58.75. A limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets are available for $98.75.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Straz Center’s website.

