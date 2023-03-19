PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Film crews will be taking over Plant City on Sunday night, prompting roads to be closed downtown for a music video shoot.

According to the City of Plant City Government Facebook page, N. Palmer Street between E. Reynolds Street and W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. will be temporarily closed from 10 p.m. Sunday, March 19, until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

During this time, drivers should use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Film crews secured appropriate permits from Film Tampa Bay, according to the city’s Facebook page.