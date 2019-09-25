Multiple skimming devices found at Sarasota gas station

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two skimming devices were found at a gas station in Sarasota Wednesday morning.

The devices were found at the Citgo at 3580 Fruitville Road. One was on pump one and the other on pump three.

Both devices were removed and collected for evidence.

The Sarasota Police Department urges customers who may have recently purchased gas at the Citgo to pay close attention to their bank accounts and to look for any unknown transactions.

Safety tips for customers to stay safe at fuel pumps:

Choose a fuel pump that is close to the entrance of the store.

Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card

Pay inside and use cash

