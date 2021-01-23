‘Multiple’ Land O’Lakes High School students involved in drive-by shooting, 2 injured

PSO

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching all students involved in a drive-by shooting in Land O’Lakes Saturday morning that injured at least two.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred Saturday morning in the Lake Padgett Estates area of Land O’Lakes. The department said initial investigation indicates all parties involved were Land O’Lakes High School students who know each other.

Two students were shot and suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

Surveillance footage released by the sheriff’s office shows a vehicle that’s believed to have been involved. It appears to be a black BMW four door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 immediately.

Land O’Lakes High School will see an increased law enforcement presence while the investigation takes place.

