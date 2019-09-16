MSC Cruises adds Tampa as new homeport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MSC Cruises has started its process of expanding its presence in the North American region. As part of that process, MSC Cruises has announced Tampa as a new homeport for the company.

Starting Nov. 11, 2020, MSC Armonia will begin sailing from Tampa to the Caribbean, Mexico and the Bahamas year-round, which will include a full winter season going from Nov. 2020 to April 2021 as well as a summer season from May 2021 to Nov. 2021.

For the winter 2020 to 2021 season, MSC Armonia will offer a variety of four- and five-night sailings, visiting destinations such as Key West, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Progreso, Mexico and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ new private island destination in the Bahamas.

The cruise line also said travelers will have the ability to extend the length of their vacation with 9- or 10-night options. Additionally, for those looking to get away during the holiday season, MSC Armonia will offer several seven-night cruise options in December 2020, including Christmas and New Years.

A sample of a four- and five-night itineraries would include:

Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2021: Tampa to Key West to Ocean Cay, a day at sea and back to Tampa. Prices start at $239 per person

Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2021: Tampa to a day at sea to Cozumel, Mexico to Costa Maya, Mexico, a day at sea and back to Tampa. Prices start at $299 per person

Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2021: Tampa to Key West to a day at sea to Progreso, Mexico to a day at sea and back to Tampa. Prices start at $289 per person

For more information, please visit MSC Cruises’ website.