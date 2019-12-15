Motorcyclist shot riding along US 19 in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was shot while driving on US 19 Sunday morning, the New Port Richey Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was riding with a group of other motorcyclists when he was struck by the bullet, police said. The man was grazed by the bullet and will be “OK.”

Investigators are still at the scene, which is near Sea Forest Drive.

There is currently no one in custody, according to police.

This story will be updated.

