Motorcyclist shot riding along US 19 in New Port Richey

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was shot while driving on US 19 Sunday morning, the New Port Richey Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was riding with a group of other motorcyclists when he was struck by the bullet, police said. The man was grazed by the bullet and will be “OK.”

Investigators are still at the scene, which is near Sea Forest Drive.

There is currently no one in custody, according to police.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss