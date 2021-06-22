Motorcyclist, passenger wounded in shooting on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that wounded two people traveling over the Howard Frankland Bridge on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the bridge at about 12:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said someone in a black sedan opened fire on a man and a woman on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The man, 40, and the woman, 47, of Clearwater were both wounded and rushed to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

All lanes of the bridge have since reopened.

The Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the incident to call troopers at 813-558-1800.